Picture Perfect Day

Strong area of high pressure and plenty of dry air will make for another beautiful day across South Florida with typical temperatures (lows in the upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s). By tomorrow, it begins to drift East into the Western Atlantic Ocean as a front approaches North Florida. This will draw up the warmth, humidity and moisture levels for the weekend.

Most computer models are insisting that highs will soar above average with lows in the 70’s and highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Also, a chance of showers and storms return on Sunday. This chance sticks around through Tuesday with no major temperature change expected.

One of several agencies issues hurricane season outlooks and Colorado State University released their forecast for the season today. They are calling for an above-average season with 17 named storms, 8 becoming hurricanes and of those hurricanes, 4 becoming major storms of Category 3 or higher. The lack of the atmospheric phenomenon known as a El Niño and warm sea surface temperatures are the main reasons why plenty of tropical activity is observed. Also, seasonal averages will be updated in a couple of weeks as per the director of The National Hurricane Center to account for the new 30 year average. The official forecast from NOAA will be released by the end of May.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

