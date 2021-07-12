An upper low (not tropical) will drag moisture in our direction located with a tropical wave soaking Haiti and the Dominican Republic. This means we will see numerous showers and storms starting tonight. Drier and a more typical pattern returns Thursday along with Saharan dust.

GRAB AN UMBRELLA! Today won't be a washout, but typical rain chances stick around with some isolated strong to severe storms possible. Tomorrow becomes even wetter with widespread rain and numerous storms. By Wed., Saharan Dust makes us slightly drier. pic.twitter.com/T1UdsfWAoc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 12, 2021

Isolated severe storms possible today capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, larger size hail and areas of street flooding.

Have the rain gear with you at all times!

SEVERE POTENTIAL: Today, isolated strong to severe storms will be possible that may pack damaging wind gusts, large hail up to 1" in diameter and isolated flooding potential. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6DkV6NVVQz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 12, 2021

Stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7