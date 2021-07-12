An upper low (not tropical) will drag moisture in our direction located with a tropical wave soaking Haiti and the Dominican Republic. This means we will see numerous showers and storms starting tonight. Drier and a more typical pattern returns Thursday along with Saharan dust.
Isolated severe storms possible today capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, larger size hail and areas of street flooding.
Have the rain gear with you at all times!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7