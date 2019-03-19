Periods of Heavy Rain

We have three things trapping deep tropical moisture over Florida:

Southern branch of the jet stream positioned over the Gulf of Mexico through the Florida Peninsula Stalled front around the Florida Straits Weak cold front over North Florida

Computer models are indicating that the heaviest rain will likely remain just offshore. However, bands of heavy rain could set up along portions of the coastal communities into the evening hours. Localized amounts could reach 4 inches or higher that could lead to flooding issues around vulnerable areas of South Florida.

Heaviest rain will be along the coast of Southeast Florida. Rainfall amounts could reach 4 inches or higher with most happening in a short period of time. Flooding of vulnerable areas possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/c7uZ7s4QyX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 19, 2019

Rain chances are trending downward on Wednesday. We will see sun at times with some leftover showers. The train of tropical moisture will be going away as another cold front moves in on Thursday. Ahead of the front, a light shower or two possible with much drier air and warmer temperatures. By Friday, grab the jackets as low temperatures will range in the upper 50’s with comfortable highs in the middle to upper 70’s. This will lead into a pleasant weekend!

TROPICAL MOISTURE- Rain showers to continue today with rain chances trending downward Wednesday. Chance of showers through Thursday until strong front arrives. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/REOHilhPxv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 19, 2019

Stay dry South Florida and keep it tuned to your Storm Station!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7