Periods of Heavy Rain

We have three things trapping deep tropical moisture over Florida:
- Southern branch of the jet stream positioned over the Gulf of Mexico through the Florida Peninsula
- Stalled front around the Florida Straits
- Weak cold front over North Florida
Computer models are indicating that the heaviest rain will likely remain just offshore. However, bands of heavy rain could set up along portions of the coastal communities into the evening hours. Localized amounts could reach 4 inches or higher that could lead to flooding issues around vulnerable areas of South Florida.
Rain chances are trending downward on Wednesday. We will see sun at times with some leftover showers. The train of tropical moisture will be going away as another cold front moves in on Thursday. Ahead of the front, a light shower or two possible with much drier air and warmer temperatures. By Friday, grab the jackets as low temperatures will range in the upper 50’s with comfortable highs in the middle to upper 70’s. This will lead into a pleasant weekend!
Stay dry South Florida and keep it tuned to your Storm Station!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7