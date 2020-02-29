PERFECT LEAP DAY IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Leap Day, South Florida!
Do you happen to know why we have leap year? Here’s a quick answer NASA has provided to us: “It takes approximately 365.25 days for Earth to orbit the Sun. To make things simpler, we round the days in a calendar year to 365. To make up for the missing partial day, we add one day to our calendar every four years.” Pretty cool right? And what a beautiful day it was for us! Afternoon temperatures remained in the 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around.
High pressure is currently keeping control of the weather pattern as winds from the North continue to bring in that cool air across South Florida. And Sunday will be no different. We can expect low humidity and lots of sunshine. And although temperatures will be on the chilly side early in the morning, a comfortably cool afternoon in the mid to lower 70s is in store for us once again.
But once the weekend is done, this cold snap was also come to an end. Winds will veer out of the East and then out of the Southeast, which will trigger a warming trend across South Florida through the upcoming work week. That means temperatures will be back in the mid to lower 80s as early as Tuesday afternoon with overnight low temperatures climbing to the 70s once again.