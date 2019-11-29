Perfect Black Friday Weather!

Happy Black Friday, South Florida!

Conditions will be perfect for those long lines throughout the day. Cool temperatures, breezy at times, remaining rain free. Leave your umbrellas at home. Happy Shopping!

Happy Black Friday, South Florida! Conditions will be perfect for those long lines throughout the day. Cool temperatures, breezy at times, remaining rain free. Leave your umbrellas at home. Happy Shopping! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6tt4zfVjhG — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 29, 2019

Temperatures will be dropping in the wake of a strong cold front at the beginning of next week! Expect lows in the 50’s on Tuesday morning, and possibly the 40’s for interior sections.

Temperatures will be dropping in the wake of a strong cold front at the beginning of next week! Expect lows in the 50's on Tuesday morning, and possibly the 40's for interior sections. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/PsHhqXOfNu — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 29, 2019

Here’s your 7-day forecast! That cold front will bring us much cooler afternoons (and chilly mornings) at the beginning of next week. Overall, a nice weather pattern across the board.

Here's your 7-day forecast! A cold front will bring us much cooler afternoons (and chilly mornings) at the beginning of next week. Overall, a nice weather pattern across the board. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pcCwebpYFG — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 29, 2019

In the Tropics, all is quiet.

Have a great day, South Florida!