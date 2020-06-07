PEEKS OF SUNSHINE POSSIBLE TODAY

It was another warm and muggy start to the our day. And the pesky clouds have once again lingered into today. Deep tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to push through all of Florida. Unfortunately it looks like the thick cloud deck is here to stick around through much of the day today, possibly lingering into the start of the upcoming work week.
With a tropical air mass in place, temperatures this morning started off in the mid to lower 80s but with the added humidity it felt like the mid 90s across all of South Florida. As we head into this afternoon and temperatures continue to warm into the upper 80s, the FEELS LIKE temperatures across all of South Florida will reach the upper 90s, with some areas feeling like the 100s. We can thank that warm moist air mass currently in place.
South Florida will once again see limited sunshine today. But despite the cloud cover, our weekend is NOT looking like a complete washout. On & off isolated showers remain in the forecast today. That means that although showers aren’t completely out of the forecast, South Florida will mostly be dry throughout the day today. And it looks like rain chances will remain isolated to scattered through the start of the upcoming work week. Some good news, though, is that with a strong SSE breeze in place, any showers we do see will move out of our areas just quickly!
With a tropical air mass in place, on & off showers will remain the forecast through the start of the upcoming work week. Even though Cristobal is forecast to make landfall along the Central Gulf Coast at some point this afternoon, the moisture associated with the system will continue to stream in across our state. This will help keep at least an isolated chance for showers in the forecast through the first half of the work week. And just as the clouds finally begin to move out, it looks like rain will return to the forecast. The wettest day of the work looks to be on Wednesday. Good news is that the second half of the work week is looking drier, brighter and less humid allowing South Florida to finally transition to a more summer-like weather pattern by the end of the week.