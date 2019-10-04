Pattern Turning Wetter

King Tides Continue
Water levels are high once again and that is why the Coastal Florida Advisory was extended. Next high tides will take place between 1 pm and 3 pm. Look for the levels to lessen over the weekend.
Weekend Weather
A series of fronts (not the cooling kind) will fizzle as they push South into Florida. This will help draw up tropical moisture in our direction. On Saturday, isolated showers possible. However, it turns wetter late Sunday. Most computer models are showing that deep tropical moisture will get trapped over the region keeping rain chances high. In fact, it could be soggy and stormy at times through Wednesday.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7