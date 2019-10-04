Pattern Turning Wetter

King Tides Continue

Water levels are high once again and that is why the Coastal Florida Advisory was extended. Next high tides will take place between 1 pm and 3 pm. Look for the levels to lessen over the weekend.

Coastal Flood Advisory was extended until this afternoon. Next high tides will happen between 1 pm and 3 pm. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/oOwMkwHBkT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 4, 2019

Weekend Weather

A series of fronts (not the cooling kind) will fizzle as they push South into Florida. This will help draw up tropical moisture in our direction. On Saturday, isolated showers possible. However, it turns wetter late Sunday. Most computer models are showing that deep tropical moisture will get trapped over the region keeping rain chances high. In fact, it could be soggy and stormy at times through Wednesday.

Pattern will get gradually wetter from Sunday into next week. Scattered to numerous showers and storms possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CdUtlU7BWk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 4, 2019

Deep moisture moves in from the Caribbean next week and hangs around. It could be soggy and stormy. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/8Kzx32CYqL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 4, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7