Pattern Turning Wetter

Local Weather:

Steering winds are now out of the west-southwest due to a front located across the southeast U.S. This will pump in the heat and moisture over the next several days. In fact, the pattern will turn wetter midweek. Scattered to numerous showers and storms likely. By the weekend, our weather will depend on how organized a wave gets well south of Florida in the Caribbean Sea.

Tropics Update:

A fast-moving tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. It will continue to move west at about 20 mph and approach the Windward and southern Leeward Islands Tuesday into Wednesday. It is likely to slow down once it reaches the Caribbean Sea and where conditions will be more favorable for growth. Could become a depression during the latter part of the week. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds to spread into the Windward and southern Leeward Islands beginning today through Tuesday morning.

Tropical wave south of the Cape Verde Islands has a chance to develop into a tropical depression late week as it moves west into the Central Atlantic. There is plenty of time to watch!

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7