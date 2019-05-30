Pattern Slowly Changing

Today and into the weekend high pressure will remain locked in and dominating our weather pattern with mostly dry conditions. However, it will be slowly sliding eastward into the Western Atlantic Ocean with winds becoming more southerly. This will allow for moisture to gradually increase across the region every day. Some of the models are suggesting that we could see overnight/morning passing showers and sea breeze driven storms developing in the afternoon pushing inland and into the Gulf coast on Sunday. If this does materialize, our typical rain chances 30-40% return for most of next week. We do need the rain!

Temperatures will be very warm. Highs around 90 and feeling like the low 100’s by Friday.

High pressure remains locked in & dry condition continue. However, it will keep sliding eastward into the Western Atlantic allowing moisture to return gradually. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/LVqFRI8b2h — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 30, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7