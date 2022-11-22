Finally more sunshine returns. However, scattered showers and storms still possible for today as a front slowly lifts North. Main hazard again will be for flooding since the grounds are saturated.

It won’t be as wet on Wednesday and much drier than the previous few days.

Overall it is looking good with near-normal warmth for Thanksgiving Day.

Also, we are entering into another period of higher tides over the next several days and the threat for flash flooding along the coast is increasing.

SUNSHINE RETURNS with a chance of seeing scattered downpours as a front slowly lifts North of the region. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/iSJI2pO1y1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 22, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

