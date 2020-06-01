Local Weather

May was such a wet month that it made it into the record books! It is now considered the wettest may ever in Miami with 18.89″ of rain. Old record of 18.66″ was set back in 1925.

WETTEST MAY ON RECORD- It was the wettest May ever for #Miami this year with 18.89" of rain. This beats the old record from 1925. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/sk0KdeXgQG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 1, 2020

A front will stall near South Florida and with deep tropical moisture moving in from the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, our pattern will be getting wetter. Chance of showers and storms will be high late Tuesday and possibly lingering through Saturday.

PATTERN GETTING WETTER- Front stalls nearby increasing clouds, showers/storm chance & winds. Deeper tropical moisture will slowly move Northward into the Gulf of Mexico & Caribbean at the same time likely keeping our rain chances high Wednesday-Saturday. pic.twitter.com/nINDqDr03t — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 1, 2020

Tropics Update

Remnants of Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda continue to soak portions of Southern Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and Western Honduras during the next few days. It will move into the Southeastern Bay of Campeche in the next day or two where conditions will be favorable for development of new Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Cristobal. The potential system will slowly lift North. Where and how strong will it be? Still not known. Gulf Coast of the United States should closely monitor.

WATCHING AREA NEAR GUATEMALA-YUCATAN BORDER- Today marks the start of Hurricane Season & we are monitoring remnants of Eastern Pacific T.S. Amanda. It has high chance of becoming a new tropical depression or T.S. #Cristobal in the Gulf as it lifts North. pic.twitter.com/Dsgn4wMV52 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 1, 2020

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7