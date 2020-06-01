Pattern Getting Wetter

Local Weather
May was such a wet month that it made it into the record books! It is now considered the wettest may ever in Miami with 18.89″ of rain. Old record of 18.66″ was set back in 1925.
A front will stall near South Florida and with deep tropical moisture moving in from the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, our pattern will be getting wetter. Chance of showers and storms will be high late Tuesday and possibly lingering through Saturday.
Tropics Update
Remnants of Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda continue to soak portions of Southern Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and Western Honduras during the next few days. It will move into the Southeastern Bay of Campeche in the next day or two where conditions will be favorable for development of new Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Cristobal. The potential system will slowly lift North. Where and how strong will it be? Still not known. Gulf Coast of the United States should closely monitor.
Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7