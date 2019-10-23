Pattern Change

Local Weather
A cold front has stalled over Lake Okeechobee signaling changes to our weather pattern. However, those changes do not include a cool down. This front will keep South Florida on the warm side and breezy through Friday. Also, plenty of moisture will linger to keep a chance of showers and isolated storms in the forecast. Unfortunately computer models are showing that it will stay unsettled through the weekend.
Today in the Tropics
A tropical wave producing disorganized showers and storms located over the Yucatan Peninsula, Belize and Guatemala is moving West-Northwest. It is forecast to move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico Thursday where some development will be possible. The National Hurricane Center is giving a low chance to form through the next 5 days before getting adsorbed by a front over the weekend.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
