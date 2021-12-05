Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone’s weekend has started off rather nice. We had a beautiful and comfortably mild Saturday across South Florida after days of picture-perfect conditions. But the weather pattern is beginning to change and we noticed those changes earlier this morning as South Florida woke up to a few showers coming in from the Atlantic. Temperatures were also milder than in previous days given that our wind is now off the water.

The high pressure system that has been anchored over Florida is continuing to break down and is moving farther East into the Atlantic. This will allow our wind pattern to veer out of the Southeast, which will not only continue to help temperatures gradually warm but will also allow low level moisture to move back into our area. Different from previous days, today we can expect a few spotty to isolated showers coming in along the breeze. Afternoon high temperatures will once again be a touch warmer than yesterday as we reach into the lower 80s. But these are not the only changes headed our way. We can expect more change as we head into the upcoming work week.

Speaking of the upcoming work week, the weather pattern finally begins to change across our area. Overnight temperatures will continue to be mild as humidity levels continue to rise. Our afternoon high temperatures will also continue to warm into the mid 80s through the work week now that our wind pattern will veer a bit more out of the South. And while most of the work week looks to remain mostly dry, in continuation to what we’re expecting on Sunday, we could also see an isolated shower move through our area from time to time (especially on Monday). The rest of the week looks mainly dry (but much warmer).

Have a great rest of your weekend!

