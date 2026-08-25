South Florida stays hot and humid Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90’s, followed by scattered afternoon and evening storms.

An east to southeast breeze will push the greatest storm coverage toward inland and Southwest Florida locations. Some of the storms could get closer to the Miami-Dade and Broward metro areas.

Storm chances and coverage increases on Wednesday as deeper moisture returns. Rain chances climb 60% or higher, with a more unsettled pattern continuing through the end of the week.

Friday could actually be on the wetter days, with periods of heavy rain potentially leading to isolated areas of street flooding.

Today in the Tropics

Invest 95L is a low pressure system located North-Northeast of Bermuda and the National Hurricane Center is saying the window is closing gradually for development. It has a medium chance of 40% to form into a short-lived depression or storm later today before encountering hostile conditions heading into Wednesday.

Invest 96L located South-Southeast of the Cape Verde has a high chance of 70% now during the next 48 hours to form since conditions are favorable as it continues to move West to West-Northwest over the next few days over the Central tropical Atlantic. It is so far away and there is plenty of time to watch this one. Long models are suggesting that even if it develops, conditions down the road make become unfavorable due to stronger upper-level winds moving across the Caribbean and into the Atlantic Ocean.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7