South Florida stays fairly quiet today, but we’ll notice a small shift in the weather pattern. A weak cold front is sliding down the Florida peninsula and it is expected to stall out over central Florida and fade as we head into the weekend, so rain chances remain low — around 20%. However, the best chances will be mainly near Lake Okeechobee later today. Most areas stay dry.

Temperatures continue to warm nicely, with afternoon highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s and overnight lows in the mid-50’s inland and low 60’s along the coast.

Looking ahead to late weekend into early next week, a stronger cold front is expected to move in. Rain chances are slowly trending up for Sunday into Monday, and this next front looks more organized than the one we’re seeing now. After that front passes, drier and comfortable conditions return for the rest of next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7