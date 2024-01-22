The winds have shifted/turned and that simple switch in direction now off the ocean, will continue the warming trend along with gusty winds that are going to last most of the week.

By mid-week, temperatures are going to be back in the 80’s in the afternoon hours with hopefully more sunshine returning. Models are showing some sprinkles on the breeze possible with only a 10%-20% rain chance in the forecast.

A complete “reverse of seasons” is instore for the Eastern U.S. as a new pattern takes over allowing for rounds of rain, the flood risk to rise and potential record warmth.

After five back-to-back Winter storms, high pressure will be large and in charge with the jet stream moving far to the North. This will maintain storms systems that come from the Western U.S. moving Northward towards the Great Lakes or Canada, rather than through the South and Mid-Atlantic states.

Therefore, the chance for snow will stretch from Iowa through the Great Lakes and even into New England, while the flow from the jet stream will help moisture get pumped into the Gulf Coast states, creating a wetter pattern across the region.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7