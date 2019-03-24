Passing Showers Monday

We are watching an area of clouds and rain the stretches from the Southern Bahamas into the Northern Caribbean Sea. As we have a better breeze off the ocean, some passing showers will be possible late morning into early afternoon on Monday. Rain chance is only at 30%, which is not very high. By Tuesday, a weak cold front moves in quickly and ahead the air will be very warm. Temperatures come back down to near seasonal values with lows in the low 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s for the rest of the week. Therefore, mornings will seem a little cooler and comfortable in the afternoon. The main concern will be the building breeze creating marine hazards. Models are showing low pressure sitting off the Florida East coast and high pressure around the Mid-Atlantic states causing a large pressure difference. This will funnel in stronger winds and it will be gusty from Wednesday through Friday. Winds subside over the weekend.

SUNNY SUNDAY- It has been much warmer compared to yesterday. Also, breezy and more humid. Next cold front approaches on Tuesday. Get all the details on @wsvn 5pm! #flwx @7weather pic.twitter.com/Kp3YvUCvYk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 24, 2019

Area of clouds and rain that stretches from the Southern Bahamas into the Northern Caribbean could bring extra clouds & showers on Monday. Chance only up to 30%. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Af5S6qoLEE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 24, 2019

Have a wonderful new week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7