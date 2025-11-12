Following a deep dive in degrees with record cold high temperatures and widespread lows in the 40s on Tuesday, a warming trend has begun.

Despite that, it was still chilly for our standards this Wednesday morning with widespread lows in the low to mid 50s.

The cold will continue to ease up in the days ahead with low temperatures tonight into Thursday morning forecast to generally be in the upper 50s to low 60s — still several degrees below average.

That will be followed by very pleasant high temperatures topping off into upper 70s all across South Florida. Thursday’s weather conditions will feature partly cloudy to partly sunny skies along with a beach breeze.

Then as we head into the very end of the week and into the weekend, we will continue to follow a gradual warming trend with high temperatures creeping into the 80s and lows higher up in the 60s. Humidity will remain low, however.

That’s because we’ll lose the cold air connection as the direct, north wind gets cut off. Instead, a southerly breeze will develop in the afternoons this weekend, aiding in the warming temperatures.

High pressure will hold firm over Florida from now and into at least the weekend, keeping it dry and bright. Even in the long range, rain chances will remain slim to inexistent while cold fronts stay away, meaning temperatures will continue to warm.