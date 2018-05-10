Soggy Setup Ahead

Our dry days look to be outnumbered as we go into the weekend.

To close out the work week, expect a northeast breeze from high pressure still in firm control over The Sunshine State. Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies with a few showers favoring southern Miami-Dade county and The Keys. This is all due to tropical moisture over the Caribbean Sea starting to move in our direction.

By this Mother’s Day weekend, the cloudy skies will stick around as showers spread across South Florida. If the tropical moisture holds, expect rounds of rain and anytime downpours that could lead to street flooding. We could see up to 2″ – 3″ along the east coast from Saturday through Sunday night.

This soggy setup looks to stick around into the start of the work week. Models suggest a low will develop over the Gulf waters and steer the moisture north of us by midweek. But, lingering moisture will keep showers and afternoon/evening storms in the forecast.

