We made some recent progress with a drying trend over southeast Florida on Sunday. How did we manage that? A wedge of drier air expanded from the Bahamas to the east coast of Florida, limiting showers over the region. It was, by the way, courtesy of getting on the drier side of a low pressure disturbance from the Atlantic Ocean. That sliver of “helpful weather” is heading away and all signs point to the return of rain, including some heavy downpours.

Monday’s forecast isn’t a washout, however. We expect some scattered areas of rain with inland storms heading west during the afternoon. That should leave the bulk of the area with just scattered, random-type showers. Be aware that wind speeds will be decreasing (and much lighter than we experienced over the weekend). As a result, any rain bands that you encounter will probably take a bit longer to make an exit! Speaking of winds, they’ll remain out of the east on Monday. Then, by Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see those winds veer out of the southeast sending a growing surge in tropical moisture. As we tap into that thick Caribbean air, we’ll have the fuel that’s ripe for heavy rain and thunderstorms. The upcoming wetter pattern may even stay stubborn, perhaps holding into the start of the holiday weekend! Remember, If certain spots are favorite targets for rain, it may be necessary to watch for street flooding again.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.