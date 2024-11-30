Following another period of warmer temperatures this holiday week, the first of two fronts has arrived in South Florida, setting the stage for another stretch of below average temperatures to welcome December on Sunday.

Speaking of December, that means today is the last day of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season! This 6 month time frame is when tropical activity is most favored so it’s not out of the ordinary to see a tropical system outside of this period but it’s rather unlikely.

This season ended up being an above average one with 18 named storms.

No worries for South Florida this weekend and beyond. Great conditions are ahead to close out the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Expect sunshine with times of clouds and milder high temperatures in the upper 70s this Saturday. A spotty shower will be possible but most — if not all — of that activity will remain offshore.

Sunday will be similar with a bit more sunshine before the second cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday.

This next front will be the one that actual drops our temperatures to the cool to chilly levels with lows by Tuesday morning into the 50s across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Highs next week will be in the mid to upper 70s while lows will drop into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings (and Thursday for inland locations).

Little to no rainfall is forecast the next 7 days, letting the driest stretch since March 2018 in Miami to continue.