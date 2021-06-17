FLOOD WATCH in effect until noon.

A STREET FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through noon today. Although we'll see less rain today, scattered storms capable of heavy rain are still possible. Any extra rain may exacerbate flooding since grounds are already saturated from previous days, and storms will be slow-moving. pic.twitter.com/x9KuU0idrb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 17, 2021

A steady supply of tropical moisture continues to flow in from the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, so heavy rains the develop may aggravate already saturated grounds. Also, we are expecting some slow-moving showers and storms.

On Friday, drier air will start to move into the region as high pressure builds into the area from the Western Atlantic. As the same time, Saharan Dust moves into South Florida. Showers and storms will still form with the daytime heat, but will favor inland locations and Southwest Florida because of a better breeze off the ocean.

The overall pattern is trending drier with hot hazy sunshine on Father’s Day.

DRIER TIMES AHEAD: After some scattered storms today, rain chances will go down each day through Saturday due to high pressure and Saharan dust limiting moisture. Typical wet season rain chances return Sunday into Wednesday as moisture gradually increases. pic.twitter.com/aF1NDz9IOZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 17, 2021

Today in The Tropics

Disturbance in Gulf has a high chance of becoming a depression or Claudette by tomorrow. A Recon plane is scheduled to go out this afternoon to investigate the area, if necessary. Regardless of development, it will dump a lot of rain across Eastern Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and some models showing over a foot of rain possible.

EARLY A.M. THU. TROPICAL UPDATE: A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has been relatively stationary will begin to move north by this afternoon. As it does so, development will be possible, and a tropical or subtropical depression may form by tonight or tomorrow. #7weather pic.twitter.com/wb2mgUZY4M — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 17, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7