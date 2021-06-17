FLOOD WATCH in effect until noon.
A steady supply of tropical moisture continues to flow in from the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, so heavy rains the develop may aggravate already saturated grounds. Also, we are expecting some slow-moving showers and storms.
On Friday, drier air will start to move into the region as high pressure builds into the area from the Western Atlantic. As the same time, Saharan Dust moves into South Florida. Showers and storms will still form with the daytime heat, but will favor inland locations and Southwest Florida because of a better breeze off the ocean.
The overall pattern is trending drier with hot hazy sunshine on Father’s Day.
Today in The Tropics
Disturbance in Gulf has a high chance of becoming a depression or Claudette by tomorrow. A Recon plane is scheduled to go out this afternoon to investigate the area, if necessary. Regardless of development, it will dump a lot of rain across Eastern Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and some models showing over a foot of rain possible.
Stay tuned to your Storm Station!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
