The beautiful stretch of weather this week continues this Friday to round out the work week. It’s been dry, hot and sunny all week long and that story will hold true for one more day today until rain chances increase this weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies this Friday paired with a developing ocean breeze out of the east. This wind direction opposed to the northerly wind on Thursday will introduce more humidity and will keep temperatures warm and a couple degrees above average into the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will remain very low at a near-0% chance due to high pressure still in control but that will change by the weekend.

On Saturday, the day will start off mostly dry but then some spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm are expected to develop in the afternoon. Rain will favor inland areas with the highest chances to our west, but a shower could still impact coastal portions of Miami-Dade and Broward. The Florida Keys overall should remain mostly dry. This is as a result of an area of high moisture shifting into South Florida from the north and east of our area.

This area of enhanced moisture will remain in place Saturday night and into Sunday, keeping rain chances elevated at a 30-40% chance. Therefore on Sunday, a few additional showers and thunderstorms are expected. The model guidance has trended with fewer showers this weekend and have pushed this area of moisture through quicker, so the better chance for rain on Sunday appears to be during the morning and midday hours. Both days this weekend will also feature a stronger breeze out of a general east direction.

Now by early next week, high pressure is expected to push that area of higher moisture away from South Florida and that will allow for mostly dry conditions to return for at least Monday and Tuesday. Then additional showers and storms will become possible again on Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity will hover in the moderate range while highs stay in the mid to upper 80s next week.