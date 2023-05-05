One more dry day before showers and storms return for the weekend.

Its been absolutely gorgeous thanks to a weak front that moved in unnoticed last to reinforce the dry, hot and low humidity across South Florida. However, nice changes like this one will come to an end soon. This is due to the return of an ocean breeze starting Friday, so minor changes happen throughout the day.

Friday will feature sunny skies, highs in the upper 80’s and dry conditions.

This weekend the chance for rain will go up to a 30% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday and more moisture will be available for activity to develop. Also, rip current risk is increasing this weekend along the East coast.

Have a wonderful evening South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7