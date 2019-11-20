ONE MORE COOL MORNING THEN WARMING

We experienced a slight cooldown today behind a weak front that swung through Tuesday evening. Afternoon high temperatures today remained in the 70s. Average temperatures this time of year should be in the lower 80s so that placed temperatures today a few degrees below average. But with the low humidity in place, conditions felt pleasant.
But today’s cooldown will be short-lived. We’ll enjoy one more cool morning on Thursday morning and then a gradual warming trend will takes us into the weekend. But don’t worry, conditions will still remain quite pleasant,…at least through the end of the work week!
Rain chances will remain low next few days and temperatures through Friday should be tolerable. We’re talking mid to upper 60s in the morning and upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon. The weekend looks to be the warmest due to winds veering out of the South and Southwest. But if cooler weather is your thing, then I wouldn’t let the news of this warm-up affect you. This week’s warmth will be short-lived as another front reaches South Florida just in time for the start of next week. And while this front won’t bring a significant cooldown as the one last weekend, it will be strong enough to quickly knock afternoon high temperatures down to the 70s once again!
