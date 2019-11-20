ONE MORE COOL MORNING THEN WARMING

Low humidity through the end of the work week. Trending warmer & a bit more humid by the weekend before a front arrives on Sunday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ooWvTvRJLF

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.