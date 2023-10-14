Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week despite the muggy conditions we experienced each day. Not much has changed across South Florida through the last couple of days except that temperatures have gotten warmer with each passing afternoon. Areas of South Florida experienced record heat for a few days in a row. This applies to Broward County, Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys where some either tied or set new record high temperatures. This morning we woke up to temperatures on the warm side once again in the 80s while mostly cloudy skies and soggy conditions for some. And worth mentioning, the Rainy Season officially ends tomorrow (October 15th) so it seems fitting that South Florida sees rain & thunderstorms in the final days.

A weak front has remained stalled just to the north of our area, which has kept South Florida on the warm and muggy side for a couple of days now. In addition, an area of high pressure to the south of our area has kept our wind pattern out of the west to southwest, which not only means steamy temperatures for south Florida but also a few showers. Today will be no different. Despite the cloud cover and showers we are expecting, afternoon high temperatures across South Florida will reach into the mid to low 90s. Also, be sure to have that rain gear with you at all times today because scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible from time to time. All activity will be moving west to east today.

Also, worth mentioning is that Friday’s heat advisory was not just a one time thing. A heat advisory has once again been issued, but this time it has been extended in area. While Friday’s heat advisory was issued for the Florida Keys and for Miami Dade, today the National Weather Service has added Broward county to the heat advisory (as well as in Miami). In Miami-Dade and Broward, feels-like temperatures could be reaching anywhere between 105° and 108° for extended periods of time. So if possible, limit your time outdoors for long periods of time and when you can, take breaks from the sun.



Looking ahead, south Florida will remain warm and muggy through a good part of the weekend as we await some changes. Good news is the change happens to be right around the corner and this time it will be a favorable change for south Florida! After a steamy and very muggy weekend, our first ‘fall front’ will reach South Florida on Sunday. While a few showers will once again be possible for the latter part of the weekend, it’s what comes behind it that everyone is talking about. Milder air will be moving into our region as early as Sunday evening, which will leave a very pleasant start to the start of the upcoming work week. For the first time in a while, South Florida will be waking up in the 60s on Monday morning with afternoon high temperatures remaining near or slightly below average to start the work week. As it stands, Tuesday looks to be the ‘coolest’ day of the week as many will wake up in the low 60s and a few western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward could easily pop into the 50s early Tuesday morning. High temperatures that same day will remain in the lower 80s and once you factor in the lower humidity, it looks like south Florida will have a few very pleasant days ahead. By the end of the week, moisture returns to the forecast, which means showers and cloud cover will be on the rise. And with it, humidity levels will also be up again.

Have a wonderful weekend! Keep rain gear close!

