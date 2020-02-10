On the warm side

The week is off to a warm start. Even with plenty of clouds, area temperatures jumped into the lower 80’s on Monday afternoon. Here’s a look along Biscayne Bay, where a warm breeze was blowing from the east.

We have enough moisture around that “small showers” could roam in, from the Atlantic Ocean. Coastal areas and the Keys will be better positioned for a few random showers during the early week.

There’s a sharp division in weather that’s detected on the national weather map. A nearly stationary front is draped from Texas to New England. It’s the focal point for rain and storms. Meanwhile, the warmth is virtually trapped southward which includes all of Florida and the entire region.

Tuesday’s weather map looks similar. Rain will continue to rotate along the same boundary that stretches across the southern states (north of Florida). We’ll remain warm and breezy with distant high pressure dominating the pattern.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Florida stays warm and even muggy as a southerly flow holds firm.

Eventually, this “persistent pattern” is likely to break and that should occur late in the week. On Friday, high pressure weakens for the approach of a weak cold front. As the boundary gets closer, we may see more showers break out.

Rain chances will be elevated at least through Saturday as the weak frontal boundary slows and stalls-out, south of Florida. As for temperatures, they’ll likely come down a few degrees (but it’s not the kind of set up that’s going to allow noticeable cooling).