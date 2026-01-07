South Florida temperatures have flipped and it’s definitely warmer. It’s a huge contrast to last week so folks are flocking back to the beach or spending time poolside.

No doubt, it’s warmer than usual for January. Fortunately, humidity values remain low so it feels nice to be outdoors. On Tuesday, Miami was running 5-degrees above average, peaking in the lower 80’s. It was also with ample sun and mostly dry (just minimal showers, in spots, pushed along by the breeze). If you like this pattern, you’re in luck because (for the time being) “we’re stuck”. The setup isn’t budging because of an expansive area of High Pressure. It extends far from Florida and holding from the Gulf waters to the western Atlantic Ocean. Its firm grip on the region will continue for the rest of the week. While things seem perfect in our winter paradise, there’s one hazard that we might face: fog. Conditions continue to favor early morning fog for inland locations. The most likely time for development would be from 3 AM until 9 AM. It’s a good idea to check ahead and see if there are any alerts before taking to the road, early Wednesday morning. If it’s similar to recent foggy mornings, we could see visibility down to one-half mile or less. Drive safely.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.