On The Rebound

Last “chilly” start across South Florida. Temperatures were similar to yesterday’s, averaging about 10 degrees below normal for early March. High pressure responsible for the cool and dry weather has started to move into the Western Atlantic Ocean, leading to rebounding temperatures and a slow increase in moisture as wind turns out of the East on Friday.

Highs today will still be well below average, though not as cool, in the 70’s and by tonight will be near normal with lows in the low to middle 60’s.

As we look ahead into the weekend, southerly flow will increase and turn breezy at the beaches. This will carry along isolated showers that could impact the East coast areas from time to time.

Monday into Tuesday, it appears a weak cold front that will likely trigger a severe weather outbreak again for the Gulf coast states will move into South Florida. A big cool down and rain event not expected.

Similar wake up temperatures like yesterday. This was our last dose. Rebounding temperatures into the weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/WTyx0jXQ16 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 7, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7