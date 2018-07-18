South Florida is on the fringe of some Saharan Dust although the main batch is going south. On Wednesday, the division between dust-filled air and deeper moisture was by the Florida Keys. While the layers of haze and drying expands into Cuba (and most areas south of us) it’s the moisture laden air that’s heading into most of Florida and the region. Why is this important? It’s the “cut off” that will determine who gets bombarded by wetter conditions, especially Thursday, and who stays drier. Regardless of what happens in the short run the longer pattern looks more consistently wet and unsettled. Ahead of the weekend we should see a weakening front push closer to north Florida in response to retreating high pressure. The result will be southwesterly steering winds which will send any developing storms from the Everglades toward the Atlantic coast later in the day. For us, It’s a scorching hot pattern that will involve steamy sunshine in the morning, followed by clouds and building storms during the afternoon and evening. Where these scattered downpours fall, temperatures will cool down (but only briefly after the rain).