Rain and storms will be heading our way on Wednesday. Considering we’ve had a surplus of wet weather in November, this is unwelcome and likely problematic. If there’s some good news, it is that it won’t be hanging around very long.

Multiple features are currently coming together to get the atmosphere stirred up. It includes a still-developing disturbance over the southeastern Gulf. Log Pressure will become more energized Wednesday while tracking into, and across, the south Florida region.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of Broward and MIami-Dade (as of late Tuesday). The advisory will continue until Thursday at 1 AM with heavy, soaking rains likely.

The disturbance is progressing eastward and will eventually turn northeast. That trajectory means deep moisture will enhance the amount of rain for Wednesday.

Forecast models continue to suggest episodes, or rounds, of rain and storms starting early Wednesday. There will be breaks but the entire day involves the chance for rain, strong thunderstorms, gusty winds (possibly up to 60 mph) and flooding. There’s also the threat of a brief tornado spinning up along with waterspouts.

The storm system and trailing Front will move away just in time for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Across Florida, better conditions will evolve with drying as winds turn out of the northwest.

Shown above, the Thanksgiving forecast will be something to be thankful for! After the mid-morning hours, drier air will take over and comfortable temperatures will follow. It may even feel a bit “coolish” going into Friday and Saturday mornings. That’s when low temperatures are forecast to dip around 60-degrees (cooler inland). The quiet pattern will hold for Black Friday and Saturday, too. Then, beginning Sunday, we’ll see a turn in winds that could support some showers. Another Front will also move into Florida (from the north) as December begins.