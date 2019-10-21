On Record Watch

Forecast calls for steamy sunshine and mostly dry conditions to start off the week. In fact, it will not feel like Fall. Temperatures are going near record values in the afternoon in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. A repeat performance likely on Tuesday.

Changes will take place Tuesday night into Wednesday as another cold front approaches. This front will not be the cooling kind, but will increase our rain chances between 40-50%. Models are showing this front hanging around near South Florida and eventually lifting Northward by the weekend. Unfortunately the air will be unsettled and that will leave us with a chance of seeing showers and storms mainly in the afternoon.

Clouds build on Wednesday ahead of a front. We will also have a higher than normal rain chance. Showers and storms possible by the afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9Sqs9gwfnQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 21, 2019

We are hoping you can join us in the fight against cancer. This Saturday the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be taking place in both Broward and Miami-Dade. I will be at Huizenga Plaza. Come say hello!

Come join @wsvn this Saturday @americancancer #MakingStrides walk. It will be warm and muggy. Chance of showers will be mainly in the afternoon. I'll be there! pic.twitter.com/95qs7siJbT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 21, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7