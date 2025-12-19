South Florida a storm system is moving into the Eastern U.S. and the leading edge is entering into Florida. This is helping winds come out of the South-Southwest and ramping up temperatures today into the mid 80’s. Some records will be in jeopardy!

The front could produce some spotty showers today, but our main focus will be temperatures until it crosses through early Saturday. Expect a nice weekend overall with maybe a passing shower at best. Temperatures will still be above average and feeling more comfortable with lower humidity.

Conditions will be generally quiet through the holiday with a stronger breeze setting up shop along the coast. Enjoy!

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7