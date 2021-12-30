Today we will be on record watch as highs soar into the low to mid 80’s.
High pressure in control of our weather giving way to plentiful sunshine, dry conditions and above-average temperatures. Therefore, the year will finish off toasty and 2022 will start the same. Changes will happen late weekend with an approaching cold front. This front should knock temperatures back to average values early next week. Lows are forecast to reach the low 60’s with highs in the upper 70’s. A chance of quick-moving showers possible through mid-week.
Severe weather possible for the deep South with a series of storm systems. Tornado watches and warnings are in effect.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7