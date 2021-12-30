Today we will be on record watch as highs soar into the low to mid 80’s.

High pressure in control of our weather giving way to plentiful sunshine, dry conditions and above-average temperatures. Therefore, the year will finish off toasty and 2022 will start the same. Changes will happen late weekend with an approaching cold front. This front should knock temperatures back to average values early next week. Lows are forecast to reach the low 60’s with highs in the upper 70’s. A chance of quick-moving showers possible through mid-week.

Severe weather possible for the deep South with a series of storm systems. Tornado watches and warnings are in effect.

High pressure remains a roadblock from any storm systems from reaching South Florida. Instead, it's steering all of the wet weather around its northern side into the Southeast. pic.twitter.com/9RC5D8oVOK — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) December 30, 2021

A new year's front will bring rain and snow to much of the country this weekend. By the time it reaches South Florida, temperatures are expected to drop back to average and there is the chance for a couple showers early next week. pic.twitter.com/6jGEUNA1Ii — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 30, 2021

We remain warm and muggy through this weekend, but then a weak cold front is expected to drop temperatures back toward average for next week. pic.twitter.com/2e8OkWvIEd — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) December 30, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7