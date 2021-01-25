A cold front is forecast to move into South Florida on Thursday, but ahead temperatures ramp up. Therefore, if you thought the weekend was warm, it will be much warmer. Forecast high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80’s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Near-average temperatures expected to close out the week and go into the all important weekend. Overnight lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

ON RECORD WATCH Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures possibly reaching the low to mid 80's! @WSVN @7WEATHER #FLWX pic.twitter.com/CP1mYAvVhN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 25, 2021

IF you were wondering if we were going to get useful rain from this next cold front… we will have to wait a little longer. It is dry season after all! Only a 10% chance of seeing a shower or two possible.

RAIN TREND: Mainly dry days are ahead for the rest the week outside of a stray shower chance today and Thursday. Otherwise, it will be mainly sunny out. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/SSoJ10ytvu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 25, 2021

Have a wonderful a day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7