All about the HEAT! A Summer-like day expected with highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. Several records could be broken.

West winds flowing in the steamy air will continue through Good Friday.

NEAR RECORD HEAT- Highs expected to range in the upper 80's to low 90's. Feeling more like Summer. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/tHZzWbXD8v — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 8, 2020

Weak front will be nearby with East winds returning over the weekend will bring some relief from the heat. A few spotty showers possible.

All about the heat through Friday. It will not be as hot on Saturday with a chance of spotty showers returning. Only 20% chance right now. Next week we may need to bump up the rain chances. We can sure use the rain! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ebSZlDjwWl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 8, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7