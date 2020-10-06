On & Off Rain Showers

High pressure to the north and Delta to the south in the Caribbean is keeping winds breezy to gusty at times. It is also driving in an occasional shower. Overall, the pattern will mostly dry this week. The tail of Delta as it moves across the Gulf coast states, could bring scattered showers and isolated storms to South Florida over the weekend.

Showers will be on and off on the Tuesday across South Florida. Not a washout. Have the rain gear with you just in case! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/KnKLtoDv42 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 6, 2020

Tracking Delta

Delta becomes the third major storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It is moving west-northwest and the forecast track has been nudge a little more to the west. This means the turn toward the north and eventually to the northeast, will happen later this week. High pressure is steering Delta toward the Yucatan Peninsula. In fact, it will be an extremely dangerous hurricane moving through the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning.

11:20 AM UPDATE- #Delta now rapidly intensifies into a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds at 130 mph. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/zSqQHhBE1h — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 6, 2020

Extremely dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions expected within portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico beginning tonight in the warning area.

Heavy rainfall will affect portions of the Cayman Islands, western Cuban and northern Yucatan Peninsula through midweek. This rainfall could cause significant flash flooding and mudslides. The potential for heavy rain and flash flooding is increasing across portions of the central Gulf coast, Tennessee Valley, and southeastern United States as Delta moves inland most likely Saturday morning.

Also, life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds potential is going up along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, beginning on Friday.

5 A.M. Advisory: #Delta has rapidly intensified into a category 2 hurricane. Extremely dangerous hurricane conditions are expected for the NE Yucatan Peninsula starting early Wednesday. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/f4uh7LK47g — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 6, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7