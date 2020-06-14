ON & OFF RAIN AND STORMS TODAY

After a nice start to the weekend, the weather pattern is now transitioning to a wetter one,…and we noticed the difference this morning with the increase in cloud cover as compared to yesterday. Tropical moisture is spreading across South Florida while rain chances across our area continue to rise.
Let’s talk about this so-called “tropical moisture” that we have been monitoring the last few days and how it will impact our area in the days to come. Across the Caribbean we find a plume of moisture that is spreading across South Florida. Farther north across Florida we find a stalled front extending from the Mid-Atlantic across north Florida and down into the Gulf of Mexico. As the moisture spreads across our state, the stalled front to our north will help “trap” that moisture over South Florida. This will help keep mostly cloudy skies today, along with higher rain/storm chances next few days.
Today will NOT be a washout but it also won’t be a great day to plan outdoor activities. We can expect on and off rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. While South Florida will see pockets of rain at times later today, we will also see some “dry time” as we did during the morning hours. Mostly cloudy will make up our skies today with a few peeks of sunshine across some areas. This will help temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s today.
So how long will the expected rain stick around for? Today will notably be wetter than we saw the first half of our weekend. By Monday, South Florida will be stuck in a soggy setup. And while Monday has the potential to be the wettest day of the week, there will be a decent chance for rain and thunderstorms through at least the first half of the work week. Once we get through this wetter weather pattern, it looks like South Florida will try to transition to a more typical weather pattern with a good chance for showers and storms each day.