On & Off Quick-Moving Downpours

South Florida a weak backdoor front (not the cooling kind) has been responsible for the on and off fast-moving downpours. By Wednesday, drier air builds from the North and that will lower our humidity just a notch under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay on the seasonal side with overnight lows in the upper 70’s and daytime high temperatures in the upper 80’s.

Computer models are showing that tropical moisture will streaming in from the Bahamas on Thursday and that should increase our rain chances keeping a steady breeze off the ocean through the upcoming weekend.

Less humidity will be felt tomorrow, but we have to get through today with some quick-moving downpours. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/yoEKxomdXH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 2, 2018

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Leslie is slightly stronger and moving slowly over the Central Atlantic. It could become a hurricane by tonight. On the forecast track, a turn to the North is expected late Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a motion to the North-Northeast on Friday. Hopefully, over the weekend weakening will continue over colder waters. It remains no threat to land.

Broad area of low pressure has formed a couple hundred miles North of Panama in the Southwestern Caribbean Sea. It is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. As it continues to drift North, conditions will become more favorable for growth once it moves into the Northwestern Caribbean Sea late week or over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form through the next 5 days.

Broad low pressure has developed few hundred miles North of Panama. Shower and thunderstorm activity is limited. By late week and over the weekend, conditions could become favorable for it to form when it moves into NW Caribbean. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/9YucB2XpEf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 2, 2018

Have a wonderful a day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7