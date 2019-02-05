As high pressure holds together over the Florida peninsula, our weather pattern also remains “on hold,” unchanged and quiet. With this set up in place, the region is removed from storms. Fronts can’t reach us and get blocked from getting this far south.

Here’s a satellite view showing the absence of clouds.

Miami was able to reach 80-degrees on Tuesday. Our temperatures are running between 2 and 5 degrees above average for this time of the year. Nighttime readings, especially, are mild for early February.

There aren’t too many weather-related problems with such large and strong high pressure hanging around into the midweek. However, morning fog could crop up again. Of course, areas of dense fog have formed each morning since last Saturday (so it’s definitely a trend). The foggy set up is due to light winds and mild temperatures. As readings decline to the so-called dewpoint, or level of moisture in the air, the fog will form. It’s also a feature that happens when skies are clear (initially).

After a hazy start to Wednesday, we’re expecting another beautiful day. Notice that the center of high pressure finally begins to budge, drifting off to the east by Wednesday afternoon. It won’t make for a noticeable impact on our Florida weather, right away. Ahead, though, as it separates more from the state, a stronger breeze will prevail. We’ll continue to have an onshore pattern so you should expect rip currents to remain a hazard along Atlantic beaches.

The generally dry conditions will hold through the rest of the work week. Then, beginning Saturday, humidity levels will creep higher. As moisture grows we could see at least a few passing showers during the upcoming weekend.