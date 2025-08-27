Whether you call it a water faucet or spigot, it’s what controls the flow of water. In our south Florida weather, it’s in the “on position” this time of year. Our late August air is juiced up and capable of heavy downpours as we witnessed (again) on Wednesday. The only change has been the steering motion of developing rain and storms. Earlier in the week, that flow was decidedly from southwest to the northeast. Since then, winds have backed from the southeast although very light. It’s this persistent onshore pattern that’s likely to hold as we round out the work week. Then, it becomes more southerly

The next several days feature a steady pattern. It’s also one that’s unsettled. To our north we find a hovering and stagnant frontal boundary. While it wavers slightly from day to day, it will tend to remain stretched out across Florida. Meanwhile, one of two tropical waves is passing well to our south. Each is cruising westward across the Caribbean waters. The passage of these weak waves will send batches of additional moisture northward. The effect will combine with other factors (daytime heat and sea breeze boundaries, specifically) to bring instability showers and storms on an increasing trend. We’ll have to be ready for frequent periods wet weather and it will probably interrupt holiday weekend plans, so make adjustments as needed. There’s a good chance you’ll need to move indoors upon hearing thunder and seeing the return of tropical rains.

