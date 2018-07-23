On and off rain, storms

A wetter pattern is taking shape and that should have us all on alert for potential thunderstorms. North of the Florida state line is a sprawled out front that will sag into the northern Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Even though that’s a good distance away, it will impact our local weather. South of the front there’s a good supply of moisture (and it doesn’t stop there). Additionally, a large and persistent area of low pressure is expected to form, west of Florida over the Gulf waters. We’ll remain on the wetter side of the system where air continues to come out of the steamy tropics. Over the weekend, south Florida temperatures soared well into the 90’s. Pompano Beach and Pembroke Pines even flirted with 100 both weekend days, quite rare even this time of the year! The excessive heat is still arriving Monday on a southwest wind flow. The only difference, though, will be the fact that more instances of rain will tend to drive down readings (at least briefly). Looking ahead, forecast maps for later in the week show a gradual change. The low pressure instability will finally move away as high pressure rebuilds from the Atlantic. Once winds flip from the southeast, local temperatures will return to average with highs near 90. Also, the steering motion of storms (along the sea breeze) will move away from our immediate coast. The end result? Wetter conditions will set up inland and west while fewer showers impact the east coast.