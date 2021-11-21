Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the first half of the weekend. Although the rain did pick up during the evening hours, most of the day South Florida mainly dealt with cloudy skies, gusty conditions and a passing light shower here and there. Unfortunately though, the heavier rain that began late Saturday night continued through the overnight hours and into this morning once again. The rain persisted over the same areas of Miami Dade, which triggered multiple flood advisories across the area. And this morning South Florida woke up to soggy conditions once again.

Today South Florida can once again expect on and off downpours at any given time. The weak front that was over Central Florida on Saturday stalled out and continues to wash out offshore just East of South Florida. That, together with a strong onshore flow (a wind off the water), continues to bring downpours across our area. So timing of the showers and pinpointing exactly who will get the rain will be quite difficult today. Better to be prepared and have the umbrella with you at all times in case you encounter a shower. The clouds will stick around once again but we could see some peeks of sunshine in between the downpours. Afternoon high temperatures will remain near 80° (especially if the rain lets up a bit across some areas later today).

Looking ahead, all eyes will turn to a much stronger front that will be entering our state by Monday morning. Unlike this weekend’s front (which brings lots of moisture and no temperature change), this second front will bring some welcomed changes. There will be limited moisture with it but of course we do live in South Florida so a shower or two cannot be ruled out as the front gets closer. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will finally begin to filter into our area as early as Tuesday morning. Temperatures Tuesday will start off in the lower 60s and will struggle to even hit the mid 70s during the afternoon hours. The rest of the holiday week looks picture perfect across South Florida as we continue to enjoy low humidity, low rain chances and comfortable temperatures through the rest of the week. Other than a spotty shower or two, the Thanksgiving holiday in South Florida should remain mainly dry.

Erika Delgado – Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

