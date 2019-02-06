South Florida is basking in arguably the nicest weather of the year, so far. Compared to previous weeks (going back to the holidays) it’s extra quiet as high pressure bridges from the Gulf to the western Atlantic. Florida continues to reap the rewards with mostly clear skies and dry conditions. The light winds have also contributed to regular bouts of early morning fog. On Wednesday, inland locations had issues with low visibility for the fifth consecutive day! Mostly, impacted areas were west of the Florida Turnpike.

We’re on the verge of some minor changes but nothing that’s going to spoil the basic surge of nice weather. Starting Thursday, the center of high pressure will hover off the Florida coast, remaining north of the Bahamas. As the high continues to weaken and drift away, a stronger wind flow will be noticed. Coastal locations will likely be more breezy (compared to inland spots). Marine conditions will also be “less ideal” for boaters who will have to contend with higher seas.

The stint of breezy weather days will carry over into the weekend, too. Here’s a look at the long range weather map which shows a capture of Sunday’s weather. The aforementioned high pressure area will actually be replaced by a new and stronger high. Even though there’s a cold front draped offshore, the boundary isn’t likely to have much influence on local weather. Instead, it slowly falls apart into next week. One difference is the increasing chance for rain showers. While not directly tied to the front settling south, it’s because of higher moisture levels that will probably shift into south Florida along the breeze. At least scattered type showers will be possible, starting this weekend and continuing into next week.