Just weeks ago we were on a weather “roller coaster”. Now, south Florida is just on a roll! The beautiful conditions continue which is making for a warm winter stretch. At the heart of the pattern (to use a Valentine’s Day theme) is high pressure. The high is holding firmly in place while preventing any noticeable changes. Since our winds are arriving off the ocean, there could be a passing sprinkle or two. By in large, though, it’s a mainly dry pattern with lighter wind speeds compared to earlier in the week. The current map shows a stalled front across north Florida that’s likely to dissipate on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Valentine’s Day holiday will be a warm one… south of that fading front. It’s unlikely we’ll see any records during the remainder of the week, but temperatures will continue to run between 5 and 10 degrees above average for this time of the year!