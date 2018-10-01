October begins with a breeze

October is here but with the very same weather conditions (as last month) across south Florida. That means we begin October with a breeze and periods of clouds. The satellite and surface views confirm a fair amount of cloud cover. They arrive, in bunches, from the ocean.

For now, the air isn’t necessarily loaded with moisture. The deeper moisture is actually to our north and east as shown on the water vapor imagery (available moisture levels). As we head into Tuesday, we’ll likely find more rain-producing clouds as deeper moisture shifts southward. Expect a few heavy downpours with areas of rain getting steered from the coast to inland locations.

Onshore winds remain the rule. Sustained winds will continue to average around 15 miles per hour with stronger gusts near the coast. At night, winds will generally subside across inland locations, while remaining strong near the beaches. The rip current risk isn’t likely to drop anytime soon. That means swimming in the Atlantic isn’t advised for the better part of this week.

On the weather map, the tail of a weak front stretches across the NW Bahamas to near the south Florida coast. Rain chances will bump up slightly into the middle of the week. A distant area of high pressure (off the northeast coast) will also assure that winds stay up, over our region. The only weather change that’s possible later this week could be the chance for drier air shifting our way. That could come beginning Friday. If the expected drying moves in (as forecast) we’ll see a decreasing trend in rain coverage with slightly less humidity.