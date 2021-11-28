Happy Sunday, South Florida!

What a picture perfect start to the weekend! A front came through our area early Saturday morning, which brought low humidity, lower rain chances and comfortable temperatures all throughout the day yesterday. But now the cooler air has had time to move into our area and this morning South Florida woke up to cooler conditions than what we saw on Saturday. Many South Florida spots woke up in the 50s early this morning!

Today South Florida can expect nice conditions similar to what we saw yesterday except for cooler temperatures this morning compared to Saturday morning. Afternoon high temperatures today will be similar to Saturday afternoon in the upper 70s and remain very comfortable. Low chances, low humidity and comfortable conditions will still accompany our day. But of course all eyes will be on the next front that is forecast to reach us early on Monday.

After a nice weekend, the second front eventually reaches our area Monday morning (as mentioned above). Once again, this front will come with limited moisture, however an isolated shower cannot be ruled out as the front pushes through South Florida. This front will once again bring a reinforcing shot of cool air across South Florida. As far as our temperatures are concerned, many South Florida locations will easily drop into the 50s Tuesday morning. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 70s on Tuesday! Temperatures will slowly rebound through the second half of the work week but the nice weather conditions look to stick around during this time!

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

