Our Drier-than-usual weather continues. Instead of dealing with significant downpours (which often happens in June) southeast Florida is relatively quiet around the western side of High Pressure. It remains centered over the Atlantic Ocean. Even though rainfall is below average, temperatures are right on target with high levels of humidity. Despite wet weather lacking, we can’t totally remove rain from the forecast as the week comes to a close. The reason? There’s a breezy flow off the ocean that sometimes lends to a stray shower. Also, there’s a morning shower chance as the east coast Sea Breeze moves inland.

The most timely question we’re getting in the Channel 7 Weather Office (Wednesday June 18) involves the forecast for the Florida Panthers Parade. In case you didn’t know, the Stanley Cup winning Panther’s will have their celebratory Parade on Sunday, and the big event begins at noon. If you don’t want to fight the traffic, or battle summer heat, you can watch the parade from the comfort of your home this Sunday. Parade coverage starts at 11 am (Sunday) on WSVN-TV, Channel 7.

Getting back to the forecast, the steady pattern will hold for the remainder of the work week. Then, the weekend involves some subtle differences. High Pressure will tend to weaken as a couple upper disturbances approach. Up to two of these “ripples of energy” high in the sky, could advance into the region from the east. These features often increase rain and storm chances but especially when accompanied by a moisture push. These disturbances will actually be hindered by layers of drying so lasting downpours don’t appear to be in the cards. Instead, occasional small bands of rain may temporarily douse some areas. Shower Coverage isn’t expected to be significant, even going into next week.

Meanwhile, the Tropics are tranquil across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf waters for now. We’re almost 3 weeks into Hurricane Season and near the average start date for the 1st system. Based on history, we often find the first named storm forming around June 20th. Please keep in mind these quiet times are ideal for tackling hurricane prep plans (like getting hurricane supplies). It’s a fact that it’s better to focus on these measures when “not forced to” due to a pending tropical system!

