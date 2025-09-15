Big and frequent rounds of rain have been the weather story in what’s been a ultra soggy start to September (all across south Florida). As we cross the midway point for the month, we’re now running a significant surplus in rainfall. Miami, for example, is now over 9-inches of rain above average for the month, so far! This comes after the Rainy Season was lagging until only recently.

The start of this week is typical with temperatures and rain chances, which remain scattered. There’s a change coming, though, and it’s not too far in the future. Do you remember the Florida Front that drenched the peninsula last week? Well, the remnants from it are retreating. The boundary axis and deep moisture is lifting back at us, from south to north, slowly. Forecast models show that it’s another tropical flow arriving on Wednesday and it’s likely to be the start of another widespread, wet stretch. How long will it last? The peak seemingly occurs Wednesday and Thursday, but there’s reason to believe the overall pattern lasts longer. If the disturbance lingers (as weather maps suggest) we could see repeated rainy days that carry over into the weekend. Because of the saturated conditions, there will be a continued risk of standing water and flooding. It’s also noteworthy that areas of rain are forecast to move very slowly. To sum it up, rain accumulations could be significant, in spots. Continue to be rain-ready and realize that we’re in the wettest period of the year.

