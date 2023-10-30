We have some weather changes on the way, for Halloween and beyond. These won’t be anything “too frightful” but rather keep our weather interesting for the rest of the week.

The Halloween holiday will be a hot one across south Florida. We’ll remain on the sultry side of an approaching front with temperature highs getting close to 90-degrees on Tuesday afternoon. It’s worth noting that Miami had a high of 89º on Monday (so we’ve been seeing temperatures build higher). It will also feel muggy ahead of the boundary, but that won’t stick around too much longer. By Wednesday morning, a weakening cold front will push south and provide some relief. A big cooling event for us? No, not by a long shot. Temperatures are forecast to fall about 5 to 7-degrees both for daytime and nighttime readings. What you’ll notice more than anything, though, will be the wind surge following the boundary. Winds will increase Wednesday with gusty conditions lasting a couple days. The breeze will finally back down for the upcoming weekend. Until that happens, look for more marine hazards to revisit the area. That will likely include rip currents and choppy to rough boating conditions.

We’ve reached a milestone in the tropics. Today marks the start of the last month of hurricane season. The official season runs until November 30th. Lately, the National Hurricane Center has been watching 2 disturbances for possible development. One of these remains in the Atlantic (east of the Bahamas) but it’s about to merge with the aforementioned front. It will race off, to the north and northeast, ending its development potential. Meanwhile, the other area to follow is in the Caribbean. As the week continues, the system could become a tropical depression or storm as it moves west. It will head in the direction of Central America spreading wind and rain. At this point, models are fuzzy and inconsistent. Some project a solid path into Central America while others tend to stall the system over water for several days. Stay tuned.

